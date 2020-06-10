For years, Cindy Moquin worried the tree next to her Bay City house would fall, and today, storms sent it exploding through the roof.
“I can’t believe it didn’t kill someone or me,” said Moquin. “Like a bomb. All my neighbors came running to make sure I was alright.”
She was lucky because it was a near miss.
A giant branch fell straight through the roof just as Moquin was about to take her dogs outside.
“It fell right behind me and actually knocked me down,” said Moquin. “Scared the heck out of me.”
Another branch smashed through the roof of the hallway leaking rainwater, and it’s still dripping.
Her family is staying in a hotel for the foreseeable future.
“Nothing we can do,” said Moquin. “We’re homeless.”
She said the home is insured.
Damage like this will take a long time to restore and it’s a common sight today.
The storms ripped through Bay County including Linwod at the marina.
“Some of the highest winds I’ve seen in a long time,” said Mark Pieniozek. “I’ve probably seen 50 to 60 trees down.”
Pieniozek said in his 60 years in Linwood, he had never seen trees crushing boats at the Linwood Marina.
“It’s tough to see,” said Pieniozek.
And even tougher to rebuild.
