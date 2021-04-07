Residents came out to Bay County for a free COVID-19 test.
Alex Winchell came to a state sponsored COVID-19 testing pop up site in Bay County.
"A family member of mine had just started to come down with symptoms and they tested positive," Winchell said.
Winchell tested negative twice during the pandemic. Now he is hoping to go three for three.
"Got to make sure I'm taken care of and see if I have any symptoms so," Winchell said.
Antigen and PCR testing were offered to all who showed up free of charge. With those tested finding out their results in about an hour.
Matthew Kaczmarczyk and his son Andrew said they stopped by for safety.
"For sports, he's playing Meijer triple-A hockey and they got states coming up," Kaczmarczyk said.
In all, 37 pop up sites like this are set up to take place across the state at different places and times during the first half of April. All to make it easier to get tested for COVID-19.
"I think it's fantastic and it's free. Because other sites I heard were charging ninety to a hundred dollars for a test. So, I think this is absolutely fantastic," Kaczmarczyk said.
Michigan is now number one in the nation in number of cases and case rates. Winchell doesn't want to add to that total.
"Hopefully good results but if not just be smart and safe and just quarantine myself and just do what they say to do," Winchell said.
Winchell told TV5 he ended up testing positive for COVID-19.
