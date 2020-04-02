Bay County has issued Emergency Order 2020-2 to monitor COVID-19 symptoms of critical infrastructure workers in the county.
Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz determined controls are necessary to reduce the transmission of the virus and protect the public health.
The Bay County Health Department listed the following facts as its reasoning:
- A biological agent (the SARS-CoV-2 virus) or the effects of a biological agent have been detected within Bay County, with a growing number of cases of COVID-19.
- COVID-19 is a communicable disease and can be transmitted efficiently from person to person.
- In order to control and limit the spread of the communicable disease, it is necessary to prevent infected people from coming into contact with uninfected people.
- It is essential to sustain operations staffed by critical infrastructure workers, including those identified in Section 8 of the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-21.
The executive order orders employers of the following critical infrastructure workers - healthcare workers, first responders, corrections officers, municipal and community water treatment, wastewater, and energy - must take the following precautions:
- Develop and implement a daily screening program for all staff upon reporting to worksites. The screening must include the following questions:
- Has the worker traveled outside of Michigan within the last 14 days?
- Has the worker had any close contact with someone identified as positive or presumed positive case of COVID-19 within the last 14 days?
- Does the worker exhibit or report any new onset symptoms consistent with COVID-19?
- Any "yes" response to the above screening questions requires the worker to be excluded from the worksite for the following time periods:
- 14 days following travel unless that travel was due to commuting from a home location outside of Michigan.
- 14 days if the worker had close contact with a positive or presumed positive case of COVID-19.
- At least seven days have passed since the worker's symptoms first appeared
- At least three days have passed since the worker's recovery.
- A healthcare worker who has had a known high-risk exposure to a positive or presumed positive case of COVID-19 but remains asymptomatic can keep working.
- Publish this order so it is available to all workers.
The order is effective at 12 a.m. on April 3 and will remain in effect until it is determined the threat to the public health is no longer present.
