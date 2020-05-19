Bay County has launched a new website aimed at reopening businesses.
The county has partnered with the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce and Bay Future for Reopen Bay County.
The website is aimed at keeping the county safe while reopening businesses.
It provides tools for businesses to protect their staff and customers such as a checklist for guidance on reopening, information on procuring personal protective equipment for employees, and preparedness and response plans.
"We all want to focus on opening as soon and as safely as possible," Bay County Executive Jim Barcia said.
Barcia said he has not heard of any businesses that do not plan to reopen once it is safe to do so.
Joel Strasz, health officer for the Bay County Health Department, said they know businesses will have to reopen again but they need to do so safely.
"We can't stay in our homes forever," Strasz said. "I think the key trick here is to look at those essential elements and try to do this in a safe and healthy manner that really stops the spread of the virus as much as possible."
That is why the county has put together the guidelines on the Reopen Bay County website
"We're all anxious to get back to normal as soon as possible, but it's important to work together to implement the safest practices going froward," Barcia said.
