A Bay County man has been arraigned, accused of sharing child porn.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced the arraignment of Daniel Francis Swiecicki, 44, of Kawkawlin, for child sexually abusive activity – aggravated distributing and child sexually abusive material – aggravated possession.
He was arraigned after MSP said digital evidence was seize from his home. The investigation started when troopers said it was learned that Swiecicki shared child sexually abusive materials on the internet.
He was arraigned on March 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.