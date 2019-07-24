A 66-year-old Bangor Township man was arraigned this week on charges of possession of child sexually abusive material.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit arrested Larry Louis Letts after an investigation found he had been uploading child sexually abusive material to the internet.
Letts is charged with one count of possessing child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
Resources on keeping children safe are available at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website. Report suspected criminal activity here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.