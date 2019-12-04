A Bay County man is dead after a crash caused his car to flip over into the water.
On Sunday, Dec. 1 at about 7:30 p.m. deputies from Bay County were called to a scene where a car had reportedly flipped over in the water.
Deputies said they were called to 3150 Kaiser Rd. just south of Pinconning where they found a 2005 Chevy Cobalt flipped over into the water.
The cabin of the vehicle was completely under water and deputies said they were unable to get to the people inside.
According to deputies, a wrecker got the vehicle upright and found a man inside the vehicle.
41-year-old Robert Mark-Anthony Cruz, from Bay County, was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no further information at this time.
The investigation is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.