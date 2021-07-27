Bay County man wins $300K playing Michigan Lottery game

A Bay County man couldn’t believe his eyes when he won $300,000 playing Michigan Lottery’s Wild Time Deluxe game.
The 58-year-old player bought the ticket at CB Discount, located at 1500 Broadway St. in Bay City, and gave the honor of scratching off the big prize to his wife.
“I purchased some tickets and had my wife scratch them off,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “When she scratched the $300,000 amount, she didn’t believe it was true, so she had me look the ticket over to be sure. We started jumping up and down we were so excited. It was a great feeling.”
The lucky player visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans to pay some bills and invest his winnings.
