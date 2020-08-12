A Bay County man won $500,000 on a Michigan Lottery scratch off ticket.
"This is definitely the best $10 I've invested in my life," the 34-year-old player said.
He won the money playing a $500 Grand Wild Time ticket that he purchased at the Sunrise Store on E. Wilder Road in Bay City.
"I scratched the ticket off and started shaking almost immediately," he said.
He said he plans to share his winnings with his family and invest the remainder.
