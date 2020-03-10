The Bay City Housing Commission has been approved to purchase the land where the Bay County Market now stands.
Realtor Shelley Niedzwiecki presented the offer to the Bay County Ways & Means Committee on Wednesday, March 3.
The County Board of Commissioners voted to sell the market, located at 108 Adams Street in Bay City, in January. It was listed for $250,000.
At a meeting Tuesday evening, Bay County Commissioners approved the sale of the land.
Niedzwiecki said the housing commission is interested in building a low-to-moderate income-based rental housing development, with work expected to begin in about a year.
The property is currently rented by Chuck Militello, who runs Chuck’s Market Restaurant and Chuckie’s Bay County Flea Market.
Militello previously expressed his concerns to TV5 about what would happen to his business if the property was sold.
Several county commissioners at the Ways & Means Committee meeting said that they were concerned about the property becoming vacant until the housing commission begins its development. Niedzwiecki said the housing commission might be interested in allowing Militello to continue leasing the property temporarily.
The county’s legal counsel, Amber Johnson, said that Militello is about $10,000 behind on his rent, which is paid month-to-month, and any potential buyer would not be legally required to renew the lease.
With the approval of the sale, the property could change hands by the end of June.
