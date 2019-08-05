Bay County is giving out free sandbags to municipalities along the Saginaw and Kawkawlin rivers in an effort to mitigate the effects of possible flooding due to high water levels.
Bay County Executive Jim Barcia said Bangor Township residents and Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley recently reached out to the county with concerns about the high water and possibility of flooding.
“Mr. Rowley explained that when we see a strong northeast wind under normal circumstances, the bay blows in and properties along the Kawkawlin become inundated with flood water,” Barcia said. “We wanted to help in any way we could, so we made about 2,000 sandbags available to Bangor Township so that they could assist their citizens with property protection and then reached out, through Emergency Management to the United States Army Corps of Engineers for any assistance they could provide.”
Barcia said the county will also offer free sandbags to other communities along the two rivers.
“The bay is currently near record levels, which puts the Saginaw and Kawkawlin rivers near flood stage without additional rain or wind,” said Bay County Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Manz. “Most residents along the rivers, especially near the Bay, are seeing day-to-day water levels that they normally only see in the spring.”
Manz said the possibility of a strong northeast wind could be catastrophic to properties along the rivers.
“Bangor Township is a shoreline community and we, along with our neighboring communities, are blessed to have waterways in our backyard. Sadly with the record high water levels, our greatest asset can quickly become our biggest peril,” Rowley said.
The USACE had made 40,000 sandbags available to municipalities along the most threatened areas of the two rivers.
If you would like sandbags, contact your local municipality.
