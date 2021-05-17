A growing number of states, cities and communities are offering incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated. The incentives keep getting bigger and better.
New Jersey is picking up the tab for a free beer for those who get the shot and a town in California is offering teens a chance at college scholarships.
“We’re getting to a point where the people who were most determined to get their vaccine have gotten their vaccine,” said Brian Calley, president of the Small Business Association of Michigan.
The state is trying to reach those who are still on the fence, with a little encouragement through incentives.
“Giving people another excuse to look at it to think about it again to have an extra factor in there,” Calley said.
One of the groups helping with Gov. Whitmer's "Incentive Campaign" that launched last week. Recently they have encouraged shots in arms through $25 gift cards in Detroit.
“We did see about double the activity we’d normally see on the average day, so I think it did make some difference,” Calley said.
Locally, Bay County plans to increase vaccination rates through a drive through vaccine event this weekend.
“We’re going to be giving out vaccines but we’re also going to be giving folks the opportunity to win a variety of different prizes,” said Joel Strasz, Bay County Health Officer.
Those prizes include a two-year lease on a brand-new car and a $500 gift certificate from best buy, but you must be a resident of Bay County either planning to get vaccinated at the event or already vaccinated to enter.
Strasz hopes this well help achieve a 70 percent vaccination rate by July 4.
“It’s a good way to get people’s attention to get the attention of those that are still on the fence,” Strasz said.
