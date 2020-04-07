While the number of confirmed cases in Bay County is much lower than in other parts of the state, the concern over a potential spike remains high.
Health Officer Joel Strasz with the Bay County Health Department said over 30 cases of COVID-19 have shown up in the area. He said most of the positive cases are in the most populated zip codes.
Strasz said they are seeing a spike in cases in people who are 50-years and older.
“37 percent are below the age of 30. To the age of 19 to the age of 30, 37 percent of the cases. The next highest group are the 50 to 59-year-olds,” Strasz said.
Strasz said Bay County have submitted 310 tests. He said 36 of them are pending and two people have recovered.
“That’s why it’s very important for healthcare providers and all healthcare workers to monitor their health on a daily basis. They should be looking for simple things like do they have a temperature, do they have chills, do they have a cough, do they have a sore throat, do they have diarrhea,” Strasz said.
The county expects to have double or triple the amount of testing available for county residents by next week.
“Hopefully we can avoid surge, but we are expecting numbers to increase,” said Bay County Executive Jim Barcia.
Barcia said protection should grow with the growth in the number of COVID-19 cases.
“Limiting the number of people you come in contact with so you don’t take it home to your family,” Barcia said.
Bay County leaders said residents should continue following social distancing guidelines and regulations.
“When you’re outside and in the public, please mask up,” Strasz said.
In addition to protecting seniors, Bay County is also deploying personal protective equipment to law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.