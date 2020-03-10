A ballot shortage causes a delay in voting at one Bay County precinct.
Debbie Fisher, Frankenlust Township Clerk, said that between 5-5:30 p.m. the voting location at the LFA Hall on Amelith Road ran out of Democratic ballots.
While Fisher worked on a solution, she said residents were told they had an option of staying and waiting for more ballots to come in, or to leave and come back at 8 p.m.
Fisher said the shortage was due to a larger than normal turnout. She said generally they look at the numbers from the previous count, and add around 25 percent, but that wasn’t enough this time.
Fisher said after around 5:30 p.m. there was a solution in place and voting could proceed as normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.