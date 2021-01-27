The Bay County Health Department released a phone number for Bay County residents to call and register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
This number will provide registration services to people who do not have access to internet, but Bay County suggests the preferred method of registration is the survey on the health department's website.
To call to register for the vaccine, call 989-308-1828. During registration calls, the staff will collect health insurance information, demographics, information and primary care provider.
This call is anticipated to take 10-15 minutes. After registration is completed, staff from the Bay County Health Department will contact residents to schedule a vaccination.
