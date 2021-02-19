The Bay County Sheriff’s Office over the past 14 days has been investigating several larcenies from suspects entering unlocked cars overnight and stealing items in the Bay County area.
Suspects have been walking up to cars checking to see if they are unlocked in driveways. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, no locked vehicle has been broken into.
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to make sure their car doors are locked.
If anyone has any information regarding the recent thefts, call 989-895-4050.
