Bay County is reopening its building to the public starting June 8.
The following facilities will reopen at 8 a.m., unless otherwise noted:
Bay County Building – 515 Center Avenue, Bay City, Michigan
o For specific office details or alternative methods of service delivery, please visit our website at www.baycounty-mi.gov
• Bay County Health Department – 1200 Washington Avenue, Bay City Michigan
o Health Department is opening in a limited capacity. Please see www.baycounty-mi.gov/health for more information about each clinic’s service delivery. Many services can still be accomplished via televisit or car side.
• Bay County Sheriff Department – 503 3rd Street, Bay City, Michigan
• Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center - 800 Livingston Street, Bay City, Michigan
o Open at 12:00pm. For information on adoption appointments and detailed hours, please visit https://www.baycounty-mi.gov/AnimalControl
• Bay County Mosquito Control - 810 Livingston Avenue, Bay City Michigan
o Walk-in hours are Tuesday – Thursday 8:00am – 5:00pm but open for calls during regular business hours each day. Please see their website at https://www.baycounty-mi.gov/MosquitoControl for more information.
The Bay County Golf Course, Bay County Pinconning Park and the Bay County Fairgrounds including the Bark Park are currently open to the public.
Everyone is asked to practice good hygiene, wash their hands, and use sanitizer often. Masks are strongly encouraged in all county officials.
