Bay County is reporting 42 COVID-19 cases.
That is as of 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 9.
Among those 42 cases, two people have recovered, the Bay County Health Department said.
A total of 330 people have been tested in the county so far.
Bay County Executive Jim Barcia said by working to flatten the curve they have delayed a deluge of sickness that could overwhelm the healthcare system.
