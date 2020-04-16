Bay County is reporting 67 COVID-19 cases, with two deaths and 11 recoveries.
That is as of Thursday morning, April 16.
A total of 377 people have been tested in the county so far. Among those tests, 289 came back negative and 21 are still pending.
