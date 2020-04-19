Bay County is reporting 79 COVID-19 cases, with two deaths and 11 recoveries.
That is as of Saturday afternoon, April 18.
A total of 408 people have been tested in the county so far. Among those tests, 308 came back negative and 21 are still pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.