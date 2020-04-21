Bay County is reporting 89 COVID-19 cases, with two deaths and 11 recoveries.
That is as of 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21.
A total of 440 people have been tested in the county so far. Among those tests, 324 came back negative and 27 are still pending.
As of Tuesday evening, the state of Michigan was reporting 32,967 cases with 2,700 deaths.
