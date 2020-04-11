Bay County is reporting its first COVID-19 death.
According to the county, the deceased is an elderly man who was hospitalized at Covenant Health Center in Saginaw.
“I am sending my deepest condolences to the family and friends of this resident who has lost their loved one. I know no words can lessen the grief that is felt at this moment but know that our Bay County Community is sending man well wished to you at this very difficult time. This heartbreaking loss is an urgent reminder that we, as a community, all need to be taking the social distancing and hygienic practices recommended for defeating this virus with the upmost seriousness in order to keep all of our residents healthy,” said Bay County Executive Jim Barcia.
"This is a tragic reminder of how serious a threat COVID-19 is to our community," said Public Health Officer Joel Straz. "It is critical that we band together to protect each other and work cohesively to slow the spread of this virus. It's important that every Bay County resident be aware of, and avidly use prevention methods including hand washing, avoiding touching your face, covering your cough or sneeze with the crook of your elbow or tissue, avoiding contact with those who are symptomatic, and most importantly staying home if you are sick or could have been exposed to someone who is."
As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, Bay County currently has 53 positive cases of COVID-19, including the reported death.
According to health officials, four positive cases have fully recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.