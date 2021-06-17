Bay County residents complain of trash pickup delays

Residents in northern Bay County are complaining that their garbage is not being picked up in a timely fashion.
“It’s kind of gross,” said Matthew Sharp.
Sharp is tired of looking at a mess only a fly could love. The Pinconning Township resident says Republic Services hasn’t picked up his trash for three weeks.
“We asked them to come pick it up, like we called and they said, ‘oh yeah we forgot and missed you’ and they said they’d come back out and they never did,” Sharp said.
It’s the lack of recycling pickup that Robert Rosekrans is dealing with.
“I’ve had to empty my recycle bin, which is in the garage now, and put it in with the trash,” Rosekrans said. “And I have it on the side of the road with the trash because the recycling bin is just full.”
Rosekrans is hosting a graduation party on Saturday and this rubbish isn’t invited.
“We’re going to have to put the trash somewhere behind the house out of sight which is going to stink,” Rosekrans said.
Republic Services said many in the recycling and waste disposal industry are facing staffing challenges. It said it’s monitoring the needs of its customers and is adjusting its efforts to attract and retain employees.
For now, residents in this Bay County community are left wondering when they’ll see a Republic Services truck on their street. As for Sharp, he’s planning on taking matters into his own hands.
“I’m about ready to just load it onto the trailer and take it to the dump myself and be like ‘can I get paid for doing your job,’” Sharp said.
