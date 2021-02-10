Counties across the country are struggling to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine with a limited supply, but it appears some are doing better than others.
Carmelita Bowles had nearly her whole family trying to get her vaccinated.
"I had nothing lined up anywhere that I know of. I'm signed up but nobody told me anything," Bowles said.
Bowles had been on waiting lists for nearly two months.
"I try not to get excited about it. Because I don't think it does me any good to get overly excited," Bowles said.
She got a call on Feb. 10 and she will be getting her first shot on Feb. 11.
It is great news for her, but her family - like her son-in-law Bob Schnettler - had to sort through chaos.
"My 87-year-old mother-in-law sits here, can't get a shot, isn't getting notified. She's been signed up for six, seven weeks now, and we hear nothing about their online process. Whether or not they even received our email requesting her to be added to the list," Schnettler said.
In his weekly update on Feb. 10, Bay County's Public Health Officer Joel Strasz said while some people do get the vaccine on short notice, many of these stories are not true. Strasz said most residents are still waiting to hear anything.
Strasz did say communication improvements are on the way.
"This week, we will implement a system where identified individuals will have their registration confirmed and can choose their vaccination times and dates electronically when times become available," Strasz said.
Strasz said there wasn't a comprehensive scheduling program started because there wasn’t one at the national or state level. In Michigan, you have 83 counties and other providers, and each have their own system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.