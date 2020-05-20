Bay County officials are warning residents to be ready for flooding along the Saginaw River.
After talking with the National Weather Service and the Coast Guard, Bay County Executive Jim Barcia said flooding in the Saginaw River in Saginaw is expected to peak at 22.2-feet on Friday. The flooding is expected to be moderate.
After the water will move toward Bay City where Barcia says it’s projected to be at levels similar to the summer of 2019.
“To put this data into perspective, the National Weather Service is predicting water levels similar to the flooding event Bay County experienced over the 4th of July in 2019 and expecting the peak river level will be a foot to a foot and a half higher than where it currently sits,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Manz.
Residents are told to create evacuation plans, moving items in their basements to higher ground, check their sump pumps and take precautions detailed on ready.gov
Bay County has been working to make sure residents and infrastructure is safe. The county has also sent people and resources to help Midland County with flooding.
