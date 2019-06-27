A portion of a road in Bay County was shut down due to a crash on Thursday, but has since reopened.
The northbound lane of the M-13 connector at Huron Road was shut down.
Bay County Alerts reported the crash about 3:35 p.m. It was cleared about 4:15 p.m.
