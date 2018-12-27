A local chapter of the Salvation Army is falling short of its goal by more than $30,000.
Services to help the needy could be cut unless those donations come in soon.
The Bay County Salvation Army aimed for $130,000 with its Red Kettle Campaign this year. It is down about $35,000.
“It will affect some of our services here,” said Dawn Hunter, with the Salvation Army.
Hunter said it’s too early to tell what could be cut, but this funding provides numerous services for people in need.
“Utility services, rent, prescriptions. We have a baby pantry, a food pantry, a pet pantry, a soup kitchen six days a week,” Hunter said.
They serve about 150 people at that soup kitchen about six times a week.
Hunter said they aren’t quite sure why the donations are so low this year.
“The only thing we can think of is the weather because you know, snow brings people into the spirit and we didn’t have much of it this year,” Hunter said.
The organization knows cuts could be devastating and the bell ringers are packed up for the season. But they received a gift of two gold coins from a mystery donor. The coins are estimated to be worth $11,000.
“It’ll help us to help more people,” Hunter said.
If you want to donate to the Bay County Salvation Army you can do so here. Or you can mail or drop off a donation at the Salvation Army office.
(1) comment
Karma for being bigots towards homosexuals?
