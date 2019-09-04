Handy Middle School in Bay City is one of only 34 schools across the U.S. to have been chosen for the ESPN Honor Roll.
It’s all a part of the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools National Recognition Program.
"We do all these different activities that include people, because this project is basically all about including," said eighth grader Kelcie Corrion.
Kelcie said the program's purpose is to use Special Olympics sports and other activities to bring special education and general education students together, creating a supportive learning environment for everyone.
"The real reward is that the program continues, and we have opportunities for students to work together," said Phil Heller, principal at Handy Elementary.
Phil said the program has been running at Handy for three years now, and that its impact couldn't have come at a better time in these student's lives.
"it's particularly important in middle school for students to have that socialization and the opportunities to work with students from different parts of life, and different parts of the school," he said.
The students here at Handy Middle School, said this program is helping to benefit them as well.
"I love getting to know all different people, even through, this program has helped me make so many new friends."
