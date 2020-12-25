There’s good news in Bay County regarding COVID-19.
"Our numbers have dropped in half from about two weeks ago, which is fantastic," said Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz.
He hopes we don't see another spike in cases after the holiday season like the one following Thanksgiving.
"If you look at what happened after Thanksgiving, it was really, really horrendous,” Strasz said. “I mean, our hospital system, our healthcare system here in Bay County came to the breaking point. And we have seen quite a number of fatalities as a result."
He says preventing a spike can come down to how you choose to celebrate the holidays this week.
"If they celebrate with people outside of their own household, then they run the risk and the danger of having another spike in cases," he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends keeping holiday gatherings to immediate family but has released guidelines for those who still choose to host.
They include limiting how many people attend, keeping it outside, wearing masks both indoors and outdoors, taking cleaning and sanitizing measures, and cancelling those plans if someone doesn't feel well.
But, the best way to slow the spread, is avoiding these gatherings altogether.
“Maybe you don't spend holidays with people outside of your household,” Strasz said. “That's a very good strategy. And I know it's difficult. We want to see our family. We want to see our friends. But we can't do that right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.