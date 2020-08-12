The Bay County Animal Services is asking for help after taking in 11 new dogs from an animal cruelty case.
Staff is looking for donations to help feed and care for the news dogs.
The Chihuahua mixes were seized from homes in Saginaw County recently when Saginaw County Animal Care and Control was investigating an animal cruelty case.
The shelter is looking for the following:
- Good quality small breed kibble
- Potty pads
- Small and x-small collars, harnesses and leashes
- Bleach and laundry detergent
- And monetary donations toward medical needs
Staff is giving the dogs a couple weeks to decompress and get used to their new home before accepting adoption applications.
You can follow their Facebook or PetFinder pages to see when they dogs will be available for adoption.
