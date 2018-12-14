The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a missing 32-year-old woman.
Tiffany Marie Stocks was last seen in Saginaw on Whittier Street, near 13th Street, on Nov. 28.
She is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white converse shoes.
Stocks has multiple tattoos including a flower on her left wrist, rose on the back of her neck, and rosary beads on her left ankle.
The sheriff’s office is working with the Saginaw Police Department is locate her.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 895-4050.
