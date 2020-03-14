Bay County Treasurer Shawna Walraven has set up a drop box for payments to be made at the Madison Avenue entrance between the doors of the Bay County Building in midst of the coronavirus crisis.
The treasurer said that drop box is a secure option for payments to be deposited at any time.
“It’s important that we are able to offer multiple options for our constituents to make their payments in a safe and efficient manner. The drop box is just another option for the convenience and safety of our customers and employees,” Walraven said.
Taxpayers are encouraged to call (989) 895-4285 or visit the website rather than visit in person at this time.
You can stay up to date with the latest coverage on the coronavirus here.
