The Bay County Health Department is urging all healthcare workers to adhere to requirements for health status monitoring.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommend healthcare workers self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
On April 2, the Bay County Health Department issued an emergency order that requires certain critical infrastructure workers - specifically those at a healthcare facility - to self-monitor for symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
Healthcare workers should report their symptoms twice a day to the health department, said Joel Strasz, public health officer for Bay County.
They are encouraged to use the online system for monitoring.
The health department issued the following information:
"Healthcare workers who experience new onset symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are not fit for duty and should not come to work. Infected healthcare workers pose an infectious hazard both to their coworkers and to uninfected patients. A high level of suspicion is critical to ensure that infections among healthcare workers do not go unrecognized as many are likely to experience mild symptoms. Daily screening should occur before each healthcare shift, and healthcare workers detecting new onset symptoms of concern (e.g., temperature >100.0°F; cough; shortness of breath; etc.) should not come to work. If symptoms develop while working, healthcare workers should immediately depart the patient care area, self-isolate, and notify their leadership. Excluding infected healthcare workers from patient care will help to avoid creating conditions that contribute to healthcare facilities becoming amplifiers of viral spread."
Healthcare workers make up more than half of the positive cases in the county, Bay County Executive Jim Barcia said.
Bay County reported its first COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend.
"This is heartbreaking news for our community," Barcia said. "I am asking everyone to please do their part."
As of 6 p.m.. on Monday, April 13, Bay County had 60 positive cases, 10 recoveries, and two deaths.
"We really believe we've been able to flatten the curve so far," Strasz said. "We can do a much better job and we need to do a much better job."
Strasz said they expect the number of cases to peak in Bay County in early to mid-May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.