Bay County officials are working to protect senior citizens, a group that medical professionals say is susceptible to COVID-19.
"Well there's a variety of different things that we're doing," Joel Strasz, public health officer with Bay County, said.
26 percent of the bay county population is over 60. During a conference call Thursday, Strasz explained what's being done to protect the county's oldest residents.
"Still continuing home delivered meals through the Department of Aging and that's a very important thing,” he said. “There's a number of seniors that rely on these meals as their main source of nutrition."
But that's not all.
"There's all sorts of outreach to the different healthcare providers and long-term care facilities as well,” Strasz said. “We're working with them to ensure that if they have needs those needs are being met and that they are actively monitoring the health status of their patients."
Strasz is quick to point out COVID-19 can have a devastating impact on people no matter what their age is.
He says a significant number of COVID-19 tests that have been submitted so far are from residents under 40.
That's why Strasz wants us all to take this pandemic seriously.
"Young people are not immune to this,” he said. “And there's quite a number of people with very serious health conditions that have caught the virus as a result of that. So, we want young people to be aware of that as well."
