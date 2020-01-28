Bay Lanes in Bay City is going to close after being in business for nearly 60 years.
The bowling alley, located at 4243 N. Euclid Ave. in Bay City, will close at the end of the league bowling season in June.
Thelen Auto Group, which owns the bowling alley, will utilize the space as part of its automotive business.
"Bay Lanes has had the honor and privilege to be a big part of this great community for almost 60 years and we are sad to have to say goodbye," the company said in a letter. "There have been many friends and memories made along the way. We would like to thank each and every one of you, past and present, for taking this journey with us."
