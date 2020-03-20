Bay Metro Transit has announced that effective Monday, March 23, they are suspending all fixed route services.
In a post on their website, the transit service said it will continue to operate DART demand-response service and will open the service up to the general public. However, the statement said DART will be limited to trips for essential service only. Those include medical trips for treatments such as dialysis, trips to pick up prescriptions, grocery runs, limited rides to work – Bay Metro will not be transporting to Midland or SVSU for transfer.
The fare for the DART service is $1.50, and drivers do not make change. The transit system said checks will be accepted. The hours for DART are 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday.
New riders call 989-894-2900, extension 3. Current DART riders call 989-894-0631. Officials ask for patience as they expect a high volume of calls.
The Bay Metro main office and the Central Bus station are locked down, with no public access.
