An employee of Bay Metro Transit Authority has tested positive for COVID-19.
Bay MTA said while the likelihood of transmission is low among other employees and passengers, it is shutting down operations effective Friday, Aug. 28.
The shutdown will allow employees to take care of themselves if they become symptomatic and need to be tested.
A professional remediation company will disinfect all facilities and vehicles.
Bay Metro Transit will be back in service on Monday, Sept. 14.
