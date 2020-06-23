Bay Metro Transit is planning to re-engage its fixes routes starting Monday, July 27.
The transit company said that riders will notice several changes. They said it is to protect both the employees and the riders.
According to the company, routes one and four will not be in operation. They said it is because these routes are outside of the city and initially, they want to limit these connections. The company said it also allows them to dedicate more staff to cleaning and disinfecting the vehicles and facilities.
The transit company said routes will have departures every hour and fifteen minutes instead of every hour. This will allow time to clean and disinfect the busses properly.
There will be no fixed routes on Saturday. Riders who wish to ride on the Bay Metro Transit on Saturdays will need to schedule through the Bay Metro DART office.
Priority scheduling will be for essential trips including dialysis, medical, shopping, and work. The company said other trips will be based on space available.
According to the transit company, all services operated by Bay Metro will require that riders wear face coverings.
Capacity on the fixed-route buses and DART vans will be limited.
The company said no fares will be collected on any Bay Metro Transit service.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.