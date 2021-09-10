A mid-Michigan man suspected of committing multiple home invasions is lodged in the Bay County Jail facing several felonies.
On Friday morning around 6 a.m. Michigan State Police Troopers responded to a home invasion that happened in Auburn on Eight Mile Road. A preliminary investigation indicated the suspect may have been involved with other home invasions overnight in Midland and Bay Counties.
The suspect was driving a stolen vehicle during one of the invasions according to MSP. After troopers spoke to the final victim the stolen vehicle was located on Wilder Road near Eight Mile Road crashed.
A resident called to report a man believed to be the home invasion suspect walking down the road. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies and MSP troopers responded, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect received injuries during the crash and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. He is lodged in the Bay County Jail facing multiple felonies.
This incident and the other incidents in Bay and Midland Counties are under investigation.
