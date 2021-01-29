McLaren Bay Region will be allowing one healthy visitor per patient in non-COVID-19 areas at the hospital starting Feb. 1.
Visitors must properly wear masks, will be screened upon entry and must be 16-years-old or older.
McLaren encourages visitors and residents to continue social distancing and practicing proper hand hygiene to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“Our top priority is to keep our patients and staff safe while supporting them during their healing process,” McLaren Bay Region President and CEO Clarence Sevillian said. “Family members will also still be able to communicate with a loved one through a number of different methods including FaceTime, Zoom, or other appropriate methods.”
