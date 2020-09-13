Bayne’s Apple Farm in Freeland is open after closing for a short time due to COVID-19.
They reopened Friday after the store had temporally closed due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The farm said all store operations received a deep cleaning.
No further information was released by the farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.