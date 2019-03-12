Volunteers hope the community can make a splash in efforts to restore a tall ship.
The Appledore V returned from Florida last fall and needs to undergo some much-needed repairs.
“The repairs are just a result of time. It’s just time to do some things that are worn out,” said Wanda Dziwura, treasurer of Baysail.
The volunteers are making sure the ship is ready to go for this year’s Tall Ship Celebration.
Volunteers, like David Roberts, say they are happy to be a part of the process.
“To see the goal of getting this back on the water to have it help out with the education of our children. And then again to showcase Bay City when the Tall Ship Celebration does come to town. It’s really Bay City shining at its finest,” Roberts said.
They had no problem getting enough volunteers to help repair the ship, but they are hoping for more monetary donations.
“We’re just appealing to the community for the last bit of that. We put a goal of $20,000 out there,” Dziwura said.
A goal that Baysail, the non-profit that owns the Appledore V, is hoping to reach over the next two months. They have raised $1,200 so far and hope the community can help pull together the rest.
“We want to put on our best show. We always put on a great show in Bay City when we welcome the tall ships, but we’re going to have Appledore V looking her finest,” Dziwura said.
The Tall Ship Celebration returns to Bay City this July.
