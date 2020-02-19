A Bay County organization is offering a free sailing adventure camp to local teens in 2020.
Thanks to several generous supporters, BaySail can offer its popular Windward bound sailing adventure camp at no cost to Great Lakes Bay teens in 2020.
36 area teens will be assigned coveted trainee berths aboard BaySail vessel Appledore V for six voyages throughout the Great Lakes this summer.
Voyages range from six to nine days in length. They will be offered in June, July, and August.
Winward bound is a co-ed, live-aboard voyaging experience for teens between the ages of 14 and 18.
A maximum of six trainees at a time will sail aboard the 65-foot schooner Appledore V.
During voyages, the program focuses on seamanship and freshwater science.
As the ship sails between ports, participants stand a regular watch while learning every aspect of running the ship, from navigation to meal preparation.
“We teach trainees basically how to run the ship. First years will learn how to chart a voyage, steer the ship, and raise and strike the sails. They’ll get their fill of the great lakes’ ecosystems along with it. Returning trainees will get more experience on how to trim sails based on conditions and plotting and charting will be more complex. Returning students will actively plan the voyage from the start,” said Sydney Bickerstaff, first mate and education coordinator of Appledore V.
