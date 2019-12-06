An individual brandished a BB at Alma High School and now police have sent the case to the prosecutor for possible charges.
The Alma Police Department received a call about someone brandishing a firearm in the parking lot at the high school at the end of the day on Thursday, Dec. 5.
After talking with witnesses, police determined that there were no threats made, however at some point a BB gun was brandished, police said.
Police recovered the BB gun and formal charges may follow in this incident.
“We take the safety of our students seriously and we appreciate the cooperation of everyone involved,” the police department said.
