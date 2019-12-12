The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of a scam that exploits a PayPal policy.
The scam tricks consumers into buying products that don't exist.
A scammer sets up a website with products at significant discounts and requires payment through PayPal.
The scammer then sends the victim a tracking number for a product that eventually shows up as being delivered, but to the wrong address.
The website does nothing to help the consumer, but neither does PayPal. PayPal's policy allows customers to file disputes for undelivered packages.
Since the company has a receipt showing the package was delivered, the customer has nowhere to turn.
The BBB says to be vigilant about researching sites before you buy anything online.
