As the holiday shopping season ramps up, even more people are shopping online because of COVID-19.
The Better Business Bureau of Eastern Michigan is alerting shoppers to typical holiday scams.
“Right now, our trends are all about online purchase scams,” said Melanie Duquesnel.
And with good reason because many stores are moving holiday deals to online.
More shoppers are using online platforms to make purchases, in fact an Accenture survey says 75-percent of consumers will do some shopping online.
“For the most part, it’s going to be anything that is a link,” Duquesnel said. “Once we get to that link, it can go in 19 different directions.”
When you click that link it can make your personal information vulnerable or can take you to fake look-alike websites.
“Anytime you’re going to buy anything online make sure you are the one typing the address to the URL,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic also increasing the demand for pets as holiday gifts.
“People want to get the children, cause their home all the time, a little distraction,” Duquesnel said. “So, ‘let’s get a puppy.’”
With COVID, it may be difficult to see the future furry family member in person.
Experts say if you want a puppy for Christmas make every effort to see the dog through video chat.
But if a breeder or adoption agency tries to avoid that or shows up puppy-less, the BBB says that’s a major red flag.
“See if you can see the puppy, talk with the breeder,” she said. “Look around the facility. Make sure it’s a decent place, it’s not a puppy mill, where you see thousands of puppies all over the place.”
A good rule of thumb for consumers it to use a credit card for purchases. It’s more likely you’ll get that money back if you do fall victim to a scam.
