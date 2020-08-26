We are months away from the election in November and scammers are finding new ways to get their hands on sensitive information.
It is largely in part to the unprecedented election that is about to occur due to the pandemic.
"Because of all the write-in ballots that our nation is going to go through, there are scam artists right now that are calling to say you can register your vote. Not register to vote, but you can place your vote over the phone. That's an absolute lie," said Melanie Duquesnel, president and CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan.
Not only that, some fraudsters are even impersonating both local and presidential candidates.
"And they'll say, 'hey, would you like to make a contribution to the party?' And they're going to ask you for your credit card information. They could even get into your personal identifying information such as, 'can I get your social security card? Can I get your date of birth,'" Duquesnel said.
If that happens, you should immediately hang up.
Everybody makes mistakes and it can be easy to be fooled.
"If you have given away your personal information, credit or bank account information, anything that would literally harm you, that's when you call law enforcement," Duquesnel said.
As the election gets closer, scammers will likely ramp up their efforts. It's important to be aware.
"Scammers are going to take any and all opportunities. So when you're looking at this, you want to make sure you're prepared to say no. Or to actually hang up," Duquesnel said.
