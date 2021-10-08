Students at Bay City Academy gathered around their principal’s hospital window to show support at McLaren Bay Region.
Darci Long has been in the hospital with post COVID-19 complications. On Friday, students and staff gathered around her hospital in an effort to lift her spirits.
Bay City Academy said this in a statement:
“We aren’t playing when we say this over and over. At BCA our students and staff are our family. When one falls, the rest rise to the challenge and do whatever they can. Our fearless leader is in the hospital with post-COVID complications and we banded together for her. We love each and every one of our BCA family members and today was a beautiful example of the pride, compassion, and love we give to our people. We are anxious and excited for our Mrs. Long to join us again in the halls of our fantastic school but until then we will scream and dance and spread our love to you, Mrs. Long, in whatever ways we can.”
