Bay City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Stephen Bigelow addressed his back-to-school concerns during a virtual forum on Wednesday.
The district headed back to school in a virtual environment on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Bigelow said the district opted to start the school year remote because of a warning by the Bay County Health Department.
The health department advised the district there would be frequent interruptions to education due to COVID-19 cases if the district started the school year with face-to-face instruction, Bigelow said.
The school board will re-evaluate the decision on Oct. 12.
Bigelow said the criteria they will look at when making that decision is how prevalent COVID-19 is in the community.
"Ultimately, we look at is it safe to return at this point," Bigelow said.
He said the district has already purchased most of the equipment it needs to return to in-person instruction.
During Wednesday's forum, Bigelow said one of his main concerns with remote learning is the mental health of students.
He said the district is offering in-person counseling for students who need it. But he is concerned with how to help the students who do not reach out when they need help.
Engagement is another concern for Bigelow. He said they have provided resources to teachers on how to be successful in the remote environment, but it's difficult to engage with younger students in a virtual world.
Bigelow is proud of how his teachers have adapted to remote learning. He said they have done exceptionally well adjusting to the change.
Overall, Bigelow said he wants to return to face-to-face instruction when it is safe to do so. He said they have the precautions in place, but he is concerned about potential outbreaks.
He said he will be keeping an eye on school districts of similar size that went back to face-to-face instruction for trends.
