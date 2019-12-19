Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a string of car larcenies that happened in the Houghton Lake Heights area on Thursday morning.
Police believe that a suspect from Houghton Lake Heights Manor walked around and opened unlocked vehicle doors and stole personal belongings from inside. Police are working to find the suspect who may still be in the Houghton Lake Heights area.
If you have any information about the suspect, please contact the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post at (989) 422-5101.
Police are also reminding residents to lock their vehicle doors.
